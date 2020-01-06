jayalalithaa’s-memorial-worth-rs-50.80-crore-being-built-in-chennai

Jayalalithaa died in Chennai on December 2016 (File)

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said that a memorial dedicated to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa is being built for Rs 50.80 crore in Chennai.

“A memorial dedicated to former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa is being built at a cost of Rs 50.80 crore and the construction will be completed shortly,” the governor said.

The construction of a statue of the AIADMK leader is currently underway in the KK Nagar area in Madurai.

DMK MLA Sarvanan had earlier objected to the installation of the statue in the area. He had asked the District Collector and the Police Commissioner to not grant permission for the erection of the statue there as it is the busiest part of Madurai, and a statue of their former leader, Chief Minister MGR is already there.

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as “Amma”, died on December 5, 2016, at Chennai’s Apollo hospital.