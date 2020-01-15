jay-z-sues-prison-officials-on-behalf-of-29-mississippi-inmates-after-week-of-deadly-violence-in-‘squalid’-jails

Jay-Z has this week helped 29 inmates in Mississippi file a lawsuit against prison officials, flexing his philanthropic clout alongside hip-hop artist Yo Gotti.

Along with Gotti, Team ROC (the philanthropic arm of JAY-Z’s Roc Nation) procured legal representation in Alex Spiro, on behalf of several inmates with those inmates officially filing the lawsuit yesterday.

The case was filed against outgoing MDOC commissioner Pelicia Hall and Marshal Turner, superintendent of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, in regards to conditions in the prisons.

It follows one week of violence in the New Year which saw five prisoners killed – three of which were at Parchman.

The lawsuit began by claiming the ‘plaintiffs’ lives are in peril’ before adding these prisoners were ‘living in squalor’ which is ‘endangering their physical and mental health’. While also claiming underfunding and understaffing has resulted in ‘prisons where violence reigns’.

It stated: ‘These deaths are a direct result of Mississippi’s utter disregard for the people it has incarcerated and their constitutional rights.’

While it was claimed Parchman is subject to flooding, black mould and mice and rats.

According to the legal documents, plaintiffs are seeking damages and for the Mississippi Department of Corrections to take action on improving conditions.

In a statement obtained by Metro.co.uk, Yo gotti said: ‘The lives of countless individuals in Mississippi are at stake and we will not stop until this is fixed.’

The filing comes after Spiro, on behalf of billionaire Jay-Z and Yo Gotti, wrote a letter to Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and Department of Corrections commissioner Pelicia Hall.

According to NBC, the letter stated the men were ‘prepared to pursue all potential avenues to obtain relief for the people living in Mississippi’s prisons and their families’.

It continued: ‘As Mississippi has incarcerated increasing numbers of people, it has dramatically reduced its funding of prisons. As a result, prison conditions fail to meet even the most basic human rights.’

A spokesman for MDOC told Metro.co.uk the Mississippi Department of Corrections does not discuss pending litigation.





