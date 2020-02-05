jay-z-denies-he-and-beyonce-staying-seated-for-national-anthem-at-super-bowl-was-protest

Jay-Z has denied that he and Beyonce were staging a protest when they stayed seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The celebrity power couple and their eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy remained in their seats as Demi Lovato performed The Star Spangled Banner before the NFL’s showpiece event.

This led to speculation they were trying to send a message by not standing, but the rap star has now said he and his wife did not stand because they were so caught up in Lovato’s performance.

Jay-Z appeared at Columbia University on Tuesday and in footage of the event obtained by showbiz website TMZ explained why he and Beyonce stayed seated.

Beyonce and Jay Z at the Super Bowl on Sunday (@beyonce)

“It actually wasn’t. Sorry,” the rapper said when asked if it was an attempt to send a message. “It really wasn’t.”

It had been suggested they remained seated in a show of solidarity with a protest movement started by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who famously kneeled during the national anthem in protest against racial inequality in the US.

Jay-Z, who produced all the musical performances at Sunday’s Super Bowl in his deal with the NFL as the “live music entertainment strategist,” said he and Beyonce jumped straight into “artist mode” when the singing started on Sunday.

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed America The Beautiful before Lovato delivered a well-received rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.

Jay-Z said as the show kicked off he was preoccupied with whether the sound levels were too low and what the TV cameras were picking up and beaming to millions of homes across America.

He added: “And then right after that, Demi comes out, and we’re talking about how beautiful she looks and how she sounds, and what she’s gone through in her life for her to be on the stage and we’re so proud of her.”

The music mogul said him and Beyonce staying seated “just happened” and they did not need to make a “silent protest” as the diverse group of performers was “the biggest, loudest protest of all”.

As well as Adams and Lovato appearing before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed the prestigious half-time show.