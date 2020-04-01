jay-z-and-rihanna’s-founations-donate-$2-million-for-covid-19-relief-efforts

Rihanna and Jay-Z are other celebrities who want to help amidst the global crisis we’re in these days. The Shade Room has all the available details of the move that these two made in order to help.

Jay-Z and Rihanna are teaming up through their foundations to donate a massive amount of $2 million to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

TSR writes that ‘Together they will be helping undocumented workers, children of healthcare workers that are on the frontline, first responders, as well as incarcerated, elderly and homeless people.’

‘The organizations that the money will be going to is Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, The Fund for Public Schools, The American Civil Liberties Union and New York Immigration Coalition,’ TSR continued and revealed.

TSR continued and revealed that Justine Lucas, the Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said the following: ‘There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless,’ and more.

Someone said that haters would say that these celebs didn’t donate enough: ‘Yall shouldn’t have posted it the broke people are going to say it ain’t enough.’

Another follower posted: ‘Before you comment something ignorant. Ask yourself this: “How much have I donated? 🤔”’

One other follower said: ‘So we should be out before may right? Cause where tf is all this money goin?’

A commenter posted: ‘So let me get this straight there both teaming up to donate $2 million when Jay almost a billionaire and Rihanna almost worth 700 million👌🏾’

Someone else said: ‘Rihanna wasn’t playing when she said #PullUp to the issues and stop talking!!’

Another commenter wrote: ‘A hater already said that this is not enough and posted this message: ‘Jay Z’s net worth is 1 Billion and Rihanna net worth is $250 million. The best they can do is 2 million. That’s like me giving 1 cent to a homeless person.’

A follower said: ‘One million is a lot of money to donate no matter your network. Y’all wild af on here.’

Lots of fans appreciated their gesture and made sure to say that more celebs should do this these days.



