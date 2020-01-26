‘jawani-janeman’-actress-alaya-reacts-to-mom-pooja-bedi’s-second-marriage

Sacred Games 2.0 to have same number of episodes













The new star kid on the block Alaya F has stepped into Bollywood with her upcoming release Jawani Janeman starring opposite Sara Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi. Alaya is currently promoting her debut film ‘Jawani Janeman’. During a media interaction, when Alaya was asked a question about his mother Pooja Bedi’s second marriage, she answered this without any hesitation.

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya at the song launch of Jawani JaanemanVarindar Chawla

Pooja Bedi’s second marriage

In an interview with the media, Alaya Furniturewala spoke openly about her personal life. During this, Alaya spoke about her mother’s second marriage, Pooja Bedi spends most of her time in Goa. She will soon marry Manek Contractor. Alia also revealed that Manek is a very good person, he and his brother like him a lot.

Pooja Bedi was married to Farhan Furniturewala in the year 1994. But due to some reasons, their relationship ended and they got divorced in the year 2003. Pooja alone raised daughter Alaya. In the year 2019, Pooja Bedi revealed that she got engaged to her boyfriend Manek Contractor.

Alaya F replaced Sara Ali Khan in Jawani Janeman

Saif recently revealed that Sara Ali Khan was the first choice for ‘Jawani Janeman’ instead of Alaya Furniturewalla, who plays Saif’s on-screen daughter in the film. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif said, “What happened was that Kedarnath was almost shelved and Sara didn’t have any other movie and this film was around and being a knight in shining armor and good daddy I said would you like to do this? She said yes and then Kedarnath was on track and Simmba fell into place and then I said listen Sara don’t do this. Why are you doing this, this was a back up for you.”

He added, “I would love to do this with somebody else even but you should be working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan so she said yes I would like to do that”. Saif also revealed that he did not personally want to work with Sara. “I would not want her to really work with me because it gets complicated with family also,” he said.

‘Jawani Janeman’ is slated for release on February 7. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya, the film also stars Farida Jalal, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, and Kubra Sait. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s home production Pooja Entertainment.