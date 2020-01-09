jawaani-jaaneman-trailer:-saif-ali-khan’s-character-is-forced-to-grow-up-after-his-long-lost-daughter-finds-him

The first trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman was released on 9 January. The trailer opens to Saif Ali Khan’s mother (Farida Jalal) telling him about an acquaintance whose son was gay. To this he replies that he was not interested in men and even if he was he did not see it as a problem. His amused brother (Kumud Mishra) assures her that it was not the case.

Then we see how Saif’s character, an aging Don Juan, is vehemently against the idea of marriage and having family. “Sher hu mai sher. Aur sher tab tak raja hota hai jab tak akela rehta hai (I am a lion. A lion is only king till he is on his own),” he says. His bubble is soon burst when Alaya Furniturewalla finds her in an alley and tells him that there was a chance that he is her father.

A still from Jawaani Jaaneman. Image from YouTube

This development now forces him to suddenly grow up and take up responsibilities he had been shirking for so long. Tabu plays Alaya’s mother, who also finds her way to his house.

Here is the trailer

Jawani Janeman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who had previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. The film went on floors in London in June, 2019. The film is produced by Saif’s production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

“It’s one of the most uber-cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it,” Bhagnani had previously said in a statement.

The film is slated to hit cinemas on 31 January.

