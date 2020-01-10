jawaani-jaaneman-trailer-dialogues-lead-to-memes,-featuring-sara-ali-khan,-taimur-in-the-world-of-kabir-singh

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman, which dropped on 9 January, has caused quite a stir on social media. Featuring Saif Ali Khan as a middle-aged bloke who shirks at the mention of responsibility, his life takes a dramatic turn when one day, Alaya Furniturewalla’s character finds him in an alley, and tells him there is a possibility he is her father. Soon, Tabu’s character also finds her way into Saif’s house, and it comes to the fore Tabu is Alaya’s mother.

This madcap drama has sparked a bevy of memes online, of which one sees Alaya telling Saif she is his daughter. In the next panel, Taimur Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan’s faces are pasted on a still from Kabir Singh, where he is seen riding a bike. Maharashtra Police and Pune Police also joined the meme bandwagon, dipping their feet into the trend by spreading road safety messages via a dialogue from the film.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes from Jawaani Jaaneman trailer

When someone calls while you’re driving! #RoadSafety #DriveSafe #SaifAliKhan #Tabu pic.twitter.com/tXh3mpU3n6 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 9, 2020

#SaifAliKhan #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/cydWZAqp0c — Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman *Social get-together exists Introverts- pic.twitter.com/TVGhaCmk4c — Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020

The OG single launda #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/WP55H89xc9 — Adarsh (@LagbhagAdarsh) January 9, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman



When you ask,’ Main friends ke saath outing pe chali jaaun?’ Foreign Dads- Sure Indian Dads- pic.twitter.com/Bz1W64nH6N — Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) January 9, 2020

#JawaaniJaanemantrailer #JawaaniJaaneman Kaun kaun party me jaa raha hai? Me: pic.twitter.com/EhMypdIPTv — Santosh Thakur (@iamsanthosh08) January 9, 2020

1- Your Crush 2- Her crush 3- Her father 4 – You #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/mojDFugEPC — Sejal sksksksks. (@falana_dhimkana) January 9, 2020

Pic 1 – What i want to do in Life Pic 2 – What exactly i am doing #SaifAliKhan #JAWANIJANEMAN #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/8WktldQcyA — AarushSRK (@aarush_srk) January 9, 2020

*Me trying to wake up early morning*#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/7akkpPVNV6 — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 9, 2020

Or when someone calls you asking your OTP! #CyberSafety #Vishing @poojafilms @nitinrkakkar #SaifAliKhan @AlayaF___ #Tabu @kubbrasait @jackkybhagnani https://t.co/YOVIae51oK — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) January 9, 2020

Jawani Janeman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who had previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. The film went on floors in London in June 2019. The film is produced by Saif’s production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

The film is slated to hit cinemas on 31 January.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 10: 44: 43 IST