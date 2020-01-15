jawaani-jaaneman-song-gallan-kardi-sees-saif-ali-khan,-tabu,-alaya-furniturewalla-in-an-uber-cool-avatar

The first song from Jawaani Jaaneman is yet another edition to the never-ending list of remakes.

Titled ‘Gallan Kardi’, the track is a recreated version of popular Punjabi hit ‘Jeene Mera Dil Lutteya.’ The remake is sung by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri. While the music is composed by Prem and Hardeep, the lyrics are written by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger.

Saif Ali Khan in a still from the song | YouTube Screengrab

‘Gallan Kardia’ sees Saif Ali Khan, in his flamboyant charm, and Alaya Furniturewalla, match steps at a night club. The foot-tapping number also features Tabu dancing her heart out in an uber-cool avatar. With its peppy beats and catchy lyrics, the song is bound to make waves across pubs.

Check out the song here

A classic, with a twist 😎



Get ready for OH HO!! #GallanKardi out now: https://t.co/XovOAAbc5G #JawaaniJaaneman#BlackKnightFilms #NorthernLightsFilms @nitinrkakkar #SaifAliKhan @AlayaF___ #Tabu @jazzyb @jyotica_tangri @MumzyStranger @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) January 15, 2020

Check out the pictures from the song launch event

Jawani Janeman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who had previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron . The film went on floors in London in June 2019. It is produced by Saif’s production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Saif, while interacting with the media at the launch of ‘Gallan Kardi,‘ spoke on the subject of the film, “This story is about a man accepting his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives. A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. In the film, my character is not ready. He thinks that (having) a family is not cool, and the solo life is the way to go.”

Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to hit cinemas on 31 January.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 16: 24: 38 IST