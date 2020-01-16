jawaani-jaaneman-actress-alaya-f-says-star-kids-need-to-realise-that-even-in-their-struggle,-they’re-‘privileged’

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F will be seen soon in her first Bollywood film, Jawaani Jaaneman, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the newcomer discusses the pervasive issue of nepotism in the film industry, and why she decided to take up acting.

Many budding actors, who belong to a film family, have been asked to share their take on nepotism. Alaya acknowledges nepotism is very much real, and there is no escape from it. “We need to realise that even in our struggle, we are privileged. But just because I’m privileged doesn’t mean I’m not going to do what I love, and work hard at it.”

Alaya F in a still from Jawaani Jaaneman. Image from YouTube

The actress had studied filmmaking in New York University but soon realised she preferred to be in front of the camera. After returning to Mumbai, Alaya trained in acting and dance, learning Bollywood, contemporary hip-hop, Kathak, and other forms. She tells Mirror she also took up diction classes to correct her pronunciation and accent. Alaya says it was fun working with Saif and the set was generally a happy place.

Jawani Janeman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who has previously helmed Filmistaan and Mitron. The film went on floors in London in June 2019. The film follows Saif’s character, whose responsibility-free life comes to a halt after Alaya’s Tia lands up at his doorstep, claiming to be his long-lost daughter. In an interview with Mid-Day, Saif had said Jawaani Jaaneman is about a man “accepting his age, his responsibilities, and his journey in life.”

The dramedy is produced by Saif’s production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

The film is slated to hit cinemas on 31 January.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 15: 35: 30 IST