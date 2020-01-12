Home NEWS Javed Akhtar reacts on Farhan Akhtar marrying Shibani Dandekar: Children can be...

Javed Akhtar reacts on Farhan Akhtar marrying Shibani Dandekar: Children can be very secretive

When Javed Akhtar was asked about his son Farhan Akhtar marrying his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, the veteran lyricist and Farhan’s father said that this particular episode was news to him.

Moving on from his bitter divorce with wife Adhuna Bhabhani in 2016, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly all set to get married to his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar by the end of this year. On Farhan’s 46th birthday, Shibani had called Farhan her better half which almost confirmed their marriage rumours. So when Javed Akhtar was asked about Farhan marrying Shibani, the veteran lyricist and Farhan’s father said that this particular episode was news to him. However, he also expressed his doubts saying that children can be secretive.

“I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive,” Javed Akhtar was qouted as saying by ETimes.

According to the reports, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani are planning to tie the knot towards the year-end after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. “But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day,” a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Last year, it was reported that Farhan and Shibani had secretly exchanged rings and may tie the knot soon. It looks like, the time has finally come for the couple to plan a lavish destination wedding.

