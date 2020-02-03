Jason Momoa's bizarre Super Bowl advert leaves fans baffled

Jason Momoa’s strange Super Bowl advert has left viewers confused.

The ad for Rocket Mortgage, an online mortgage provider, aired in the US during the annual sporting event on Sunday (February 2) evening.

It saw Momoa claim that his home is “the one place I can let my guard down” and “kick back and be totally comfortable in my own skin,” before appearing to shed his muscles to reveal a skinnier physique.

In another uncanny twist, the Aquaman star then discarded his long hair, leaving him with a half-bald head.

In the final shot, Momoa attempted to lift a narrow pole, perhaps in a tongue-in-cheek nod to his usual workouts, while wife Lisa Bonet cheered him on – before eventually taking the pole from him as he struggled.

Twitter users joked that the clip left them feeling “terrified” and would “given [them] nightmares tonight,” with many noting that the advert was not what they were expecting from Momoa.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl 2020 half-time show

Others, however, branded it “hilarious” and praised the star for poking fun at his public persona, while many were also pleased to see real-life couple Momoa and Bonet interacting on screen.

Other attention grabbing adverts included Maisie Williams’ Audi campaign, which saw the Game of Thrones star sing Let It Go from Frozen – much to the bemusement of viewers.

Brief trailers for films including upcoming Bond instalment No Time To Die, Marvel spin-off Black Widow, A Quiet Place II and Disney’s live action remake of Mulan also debuted during the sporting event.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were praised for their explosive half-time show, while Demi Lovato continued her comeback with a much-lauded rendition of The Star Spangled Banner, which many viewers compared favourably to Whitney Houston’s iconic 1991 performance.