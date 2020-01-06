jason-momoa-gets-his-guns-out-during-golden-globes-ceremony-in-viral-moment-and-we-need-to-sit-down

Aquaman made quite the point at the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony as he got his guns out and opted to ditch his blazer for a vest.

It’s quite the look and we have to admit the Internet is having quite the meltdown over it.

What did the man expect?

Much like how Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue had Hollywood’s jaws on the floor, Jason’s biceps seemingly have had the same effect on the good people of social media.

It’s not like the star was trying to draw specific attention to his guns, but at one stage during the ceremony overnight he was spotted wearing nothing but a tank top at his table.

Classy. No, really, it’s Jason Momoa – we’re here for it.

As the cameras panned past him as he congratulated Succession’s Brian Cox as he made his way to the stage, it’s almost like his arms gave the camera a wink to those watching at home.

Were we one of those people? Perhaps.

Look, even Brian pointed to Jason’s arms as he walked past – Logan Roy knows what’s up.

Still, the world was not all that surprised as they lapped up the goodness and enjoyed the moment of relative irreverence during a usually pretty stiff-upper-lipped awards season.

Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/0OJhBP8SH7 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa at the Golden Globes https://t.co/CL9rs5mHBn — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) January 6, 2020

My sexual orientation is Jason Momoa in a tank top at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/h0wwCl47Oa — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020

One was all of us as they wrote: ‘Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman.’

Another simply postured: ‘Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the Golden Globes is peak Jason Momoa.’

Jason Momoa’s tank top absolutely counts as black tie.

One noticed that he’d seemingly handed his swish blazer to his wife Lisa Bonet to wear, suggesting he was merely being a gent and not a jock in ditching the outer wear.

Of course Jason Momoa was a gentleman among men and handed his wife his jacket to shield from the cold.

The Golden Globes 2020 kickstarts the awards season of the year – and it didn’t disappoint with British work including Fleabag, 1917 and Rocketman taking home some of the biggest awards of the night.

Host Ricky held nothing back at his fifth time helming the ceremony, and went all-guns-blazing over some of the most shocking moments of Hollywood – including references to Jeffrey Epstein. While some of Ricky’s joke may have hit a bum note once or twice, the show was marked with noticeable awareness-raising of climate change.

Russell Crowe, who took home the award for best actor in a TV mini-series for playing Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice, was absent from the event due to the Australian wildfires that have ravaged his home and continue to dominate the country.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the Best Actress in a TV comedy for Fleabag, kicking off the British wins and thanking Andrew Scott, who she credited for her win as he could ‘have chemistry with a pebble’, joking: ‘I was glad to be his pebble.’

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

