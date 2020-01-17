jason-mccourty-says-he-had-offseason-surgery

Jason McCourty says he had surgery to fix the groin injury that quieted the end of his 2019 season.

On a new episode of the podcast he hosts alongside his twin brother Devin McCourty, the 32-year-old poked fun at his brother for wearing a recovery boot in the offseason, and said he wasn’t wearing one because he was recovering from the surgery.

“I would have mine on,” Jason McCourty said. “But right now I’m recovering from a little offseason surgery. I will not be putting my boots on. It will not coincide with my groin right now.”

Jason McCourty had one interception and six passes defended in 2019 before being ruled inactive for five of the last seven games of the season. He has one year remaining on his contract.

Watch the full episode of the McCourty brothers’ podcast below. Jason McCourty begins talks about his injury at the 2: 01 mark.