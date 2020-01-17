Jason Manford was asked by his kids if he was the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer – has the comic been caught out?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

It’s the guessing game that’s got the entire country hooked – who exactly is under the mask on The Masked Singer?

One British star whose found himself in the spotlight is comedian Jason Manford, who some fans suspect is the man behind the Hedgehog, who gave a rousing rendition of Shine by Take That last weekend.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Manford was instantly put to task by presenters Ben Shepard and Kate Garraway, who asked straight up if he was indeed the spiky mammal.

‘Am I ‘eck!’ He cried. ‘I don’t want to spoil the show by saying no…but no.’

He continued: ‘I watched [the show] for the first time last weekend and my own kids asked if it was me. I don’t know when I would have fitted it in!’

All we’re saying is, Jason if you’re own children think you are…we smell a rat (or, more accurately, a hedgehog).

The former One Show host had his own guess for whose under the mask however – guessing it was Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong.

If it was Jason under the Hedgehog, however, it’s good news for judge Rita Ora who would definitely know who he was (poor Alan Johnson).

Fans previously thought that an un-earthed clip proved that the northern comic was taking part in the show, although people also moved towards theatrical performers like Alfie Boe and Michael Ball as possible other choices.

Strangely enough, all three appeared in a video together for Jason’s chat show in 2017 – where he talked about gaining singing experience from his role in Sweeney Todd. Hm…

‘Sweeney Todd won all those awards. You were amazing and you murdered me every night,’ Jason said.

‘It was one of the best jobs I ever had. Dead by half eight!’

One eagle-eyed fan online uploaded the clip, with others quick to jump in and see it as a sure-fire sign that the Hedgehog is, therefore, Jason – who spoke about ‘dying every night at 8.30’ in week one, and talked about ‘having a ball’ in week two.

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday at 7pm on ITV





