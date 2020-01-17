jason-manford-set-to-host-olivier-awards-2020-for-third-time

Jason Manford is set to return as host for the 2020 Olivier Awards.

The TV presenter will host the prestigious ceremony, which highlights the best of London’s theatre over the past year, on 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This is the third time that Jason is hosting the ceremony, after he previously presented in both 2017 and 2019.

‘It’s great to be back hosting the Olivier Awards,’ he said. ‘Having trod the boards myself many times, I’ve experienced first-hand the huge wealth of creativity and talent across the UK theatre industry.

‘I look forward to celebrating all the incredible work produced over the last year. It will definitely be a night to remember – see you at the Royal Albert Hall!’

The nominations for the Olivier Awards will be announced on 3 March, with tickets for the ceremony set to go on sale on 24 January. Tickets will be available to purchase on priceless.com.

Meanwhile, there has been much speculation over who is behind the mask of the Hedgehog costume on The Masked Singer – and many fans think it could be Jason.

So much so, that even his children think he has been belting out the likes of Little Mix’s Black Magic and Take That’s Shine on the ITV series.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Jason was instantly put to task by presenters Ben Shepard and Kate Garraway, who asked straight up if he was indeed the spiky mammal.

‘Am I ‘eck!’ he replied. ‘I don’t want to spoil the show by saying no… but no.’

He continued: ‘I watched [the show] for the first time last weekend and my own kids asked if it was me. I don’t know when I would have fitted it in!’

The 38-year-old also admitted that he thinks that Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong could be the one under the mask.

But if it was Jason, then it’s good news for the show’s judge Rita Ora, as she would definitely know who he was – unlike former MP Alan Johnson, who was revealed to be behind the Pharaoh costume in the show’s second episode.

The Olivier Awards 2020 will take place on 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall.





