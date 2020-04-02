🔥Jason Manford and Matt Lucas lead tributes to Eddie Large after his death aged 78🔥

Celebrities have paid their respects to comedian Eddie Large after it was confirmed he has died from coronavirus.

Large, 78, was best-known for his comedy double act Little and Large with Syd Little, with the pair becoming household names after an appearance on Opportunity Knocks in 1971.

Comedians took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star, with Jason Manford saying he is “sorry” to hear of Large’s tragic passing.

“Came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterwards,” he wrote. “Such a gentle, funny man.”

Little Britain star Matt Lucas added: “Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing.”

Lenny Henny wrote: “Eddie’s energy and electricity and impressions and props and improv were hugely impressive.”

Director Edgar Wright recalled a time he met Large when he was younger. “In the 80’s my family were on the M5, overtaking a car with a massive Little & Large decal on the back,” he said.

“I was bemused a sticker even existed, then floored to see Eddie Large himself driving (with Syd in shotgun). I waved furiously. My 1st celebrity sighting & still the best. RIP.”

Paul Chuckle, Frank Bruno, Kate Robbins and Ant and Dec also paid tribute to the star.

Elsewhere, Manchester City football club, which Large supported, sent their love to Large’s family.

“Everyone at Manchester City is sad to hear that lifelong City fan and celebrity Eddie Large has passed away aged 78,” a spokesperson wrote on their Twitter page.

“Our thoughts are with Eddie’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Large, real name Edward McGinnis, contracted Covid-19 while in hospital receiving treatment for heart failure.

His son, Ryan McGinnis, posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.”