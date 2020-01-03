jason-garrett’s-reportedly-out-as-cowboys-coach

Jerry Jones is set to let Garrett go after nine seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to fire Jason Garrett, according to multiple reports Thursday evening.

Per ESPN, owners Jerry and Stephen Jones “have decided the coach will not be part of the organization moving forward.’’

Garrett’s career mark in Dallas is 85-67, but the Cowboys went 8-8 this season and missed the playoffs. In nine years, he won just two postseason games, and was unable to get past the divisional round.