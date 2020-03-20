Jasleen Matharu Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Jasleen Matharu born on 4 April 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Mumbai, Maharastra, India is an Indian Model, Actress and Singer and performer. Jasleen Matharu made her acting debut by playing the lead role in the film The Dirty Relation (2013) directed by her father Kesar Matharu. She appeared in Bigg Boss Season 12 with her Teacher and Boyfriend Anup Jalota.

Jasleen Matharu Family, Caste, Boyfriend / Husband

Jasleen Matharu born on 4 April 1990 is the daughter of Kesar Matharu and Jaspreet Matharu. She has an elder brother named Kanwaljeet Singh Matharu. Her grandfather’s name is Sardarji Hardial Singh Matharu and her grandmother’s name is Sardarni Prem Kaur Matharu.

Jasleen was in a live-in relationship with the Hindi devotional singer and musician Anup Jalota who is 37 years older than her. She met Anup Jalota through her father, she used to learn music from Anup Jalota.

Matharu with Parents

Jasleen Matharu Career, Movie, Awards

She started learning classical and Western music at the young age of 11 and won the best female singer title at the inter-college competition at the age of 16. She made her singing debut with a music album “Love Day”. Jasleen is also a trained dancer in Bharatnatyam, Hip-Hop, Salsa and Belly Dancing. She is Brown Belt in Kickboxing. In 2014, she lent her voice for the song Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. In 2019, she won Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award, and Style Icon of the year, Bharat Icon Award.

Matharu made her acting debut by playing the lead role in the film The Dirty Relation (2013) directed by her father Kesar Matharu. She appeared in Bigg Boss Season 12 with her Teacher and Boyfriend Anup Jalota. She did a cameo in the 2019 TV serial Vish. Jasleen has also performed with singer Mika Singh’s troupe for over 3years all over India. she acted in movie Vo Meri Student Hai along with Anup Jalota directed by Jasleen’s father. The movie is based on the real-life story of Jasleen and Anup. In 2020, she appeared in the TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Jasleen Matharu Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Jasleen Matharu Wiki / Biography

