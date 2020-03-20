Jasleen Matharu Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Jasleen Matharu born on 4 April 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Mumbai, Maharastra, India is an Indian Model, Actress and Singer and performer. Jasleen Matharu made her acting debut by playing the lead role in the film The Dirty Relation (2013) directed by her father Kesar Matharu. She appeared in Bigg Boss Season 12 with her Teacher and Boyfriend Anup Jalota.

Jasleen Matharu Family, Caste, Boyfriend / Husband

Her grandfather's name is Sardarji Hardial Singh Matharu and her grandmother's name is Sardarni Prem Kaur Matharu.

Jasleen was in a live-in relationship with the Hindi devotional singer and musician Anup Jalota who is 37 years older than her. She met Anup Jalota through her father, she used to learn music from Anup Jalota.

Matharu wih Anup Jalota
  • Father Name:- Kesar Matharu (Director)
  • Mother Name:- Jaspreet Matharu
Matharu with Parents
  • Brother Name:- Kanwaljeet Singh Matharu
  • Sister Name:- None
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Anup Jalota
  • Husband Name:- N/A
  • Children:- N/A

Jasleen Matharu Career, Movie, Awards

She started learning classical and Western music at the young age of 11 and won the best female singer title at the inter-college competition at the age of 16. She made her singing debut with a music album “Love Day”. Jasleen is also a trained dancer in Bharatnatyam, Hip-Hop, Salsa and Belly Dancing. She is Brown Belt in Kickboxing. In 2014, she lent her voice for the song Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. In 2019, she won Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award,  and Style Icon of the year, Bharat Icon Award.

Matharu made her acting debut by playing the lead role in the film The Dirty Relation (2013) directed by her father Kesar Matharu. She appeared in Bigg Boss Season 12 with her Teacher and Boyfriend Anup Jalota. She did a cameo in the 2019 TV serial Vish. Jasleen has also performed with singer Mika Singh’s troupe for over 3years all over India. she acted in movie Vo Meri Student Hai along with Anup Jalota directed by Jasleen’s father. The movie is based on the real-life story of Jasleen and Anup. In 2020, she appeared in the  TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Jasleen Matharu Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 4 April 1990
  • Age:- 30 Years (as in 2020)
  • Height:- 166 cm,  5 feet 5 Inch
  • Weight:- 60 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 33-27-35
  • Net Worth:- $1 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
  • Car Collection:- Not Known

Jasleen Matharu Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
NameJasleen Matharu
Profession(s)Singer, Actress
Debut TvBigg Boss Season 12
Debut MovieThe Dirty Relation (2013)
Debut Music AlbumLove Day (2012)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.)centimeters– 166 cm
meters– 1.66 m
feet inches– 5 feet 5 Inch
Weight (approx.)in kilograms– 60 Kg
Eye ColourBlack
Hair ColourBlack
Body Measurement33-27-35
Bust Size33
Waist Size27
Hip Size35
Personal Life
Date of Birth4 April 1990
Birth PalaceMumbai, Maharastra, India
HometownKhanna, Ludhiana, Punjab
Residence / AddressMumbai, Maharastra, India
NationalityIndian
Age30 Years (as in 2020)
Star Sign/Zodiac SignAries
ReligionSikh
HobbiesTravelling, Singing, Dancing
Educational & Qualification
SchoolNot Known
College/UniversityNot Known
QualificationNot Known
Relationships & More
Marital StatusUnmarried
Affairs / Boyfriend Anup Jalota
Family
ParentsFather– Kesar Matharu (Director)
Mother– Jaspreet Matharu
Siblings Sister– None
Brother– Kanwaljeet Singh Matharu (Actor, Producer)
Spouse / HusbandN/A
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite FoodChinese
Favourite Holiday DestinationParis, New York
Favourite PerfumeDior Poison Girl
Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth$1 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
Car CollectionNot Known

Some fact about Jasleen Matharu

  • She started learning classical and Western music at the young age of 11.
  • After evicting from Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota denied their love affair.
  • She has performed live with popular singers like Mika Singh, Amjad Khan, Sukhwinder Singh,
  • In 2019, she won Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award,  and Style Icon of the year, Bharat Icon Award.
  • She is Brown Belt in Kickboxing
  • Jasleen is a trained dancer in Bharatnatyam, Hip-Hop, Salsa and Belly Dancing

