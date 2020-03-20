Jasleen Matharu Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Introduction
Jasleen Matharu born on 4 April 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Mumbai, Maharastra, India is an Indian Model, Actress and Singer and performer. Jasleen Matharu made her acting debut by playing the lead role in the film The Dirty Relation (2013) directed by her father Kesar Matharu. She appeared in Bigg Boss Season 12 with her Teacher and Boyfriend Anup Jalota.
Jasleen Matharu Family, Caste, Boyfriend / Husband
Jasleen Matharu born on 4 April 1990 is the daughter of Kesar Matharu and Jaspreet Matharu. She has an elder brother named Kanwaljeet Singh Matharu. Her grandfather’s name is Sardarji Hardial Singh Matharu and her grandmother’s name is Sardarni Prem Kaur Matharu.
Jasleen was in a live-in relationship with the Hindi devotional singer and musician Anup Jalota who is 37 years older than her. She met Anup Jalota through her father, she used to learn music from Anup Jalota.
- Father Name:- Kesar Matharu (Director)
- Mother Name:- Jaspreet Matharu
- Brother Name:- Kanwaljeet Singh Matharu
- Sister Name:- None
- Affairs / Boyfriend:- Anup Jalota
- Husband Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Jasleen Matharu Career, Movie, Awards
She started learning classical and Western music at the young age of 11 and won the best female singer title at the inter-college competition at the age of 16. She made her singing debut with a music album “Love Day”. Jasleen is also a trained dancer in Bharatnatyam, Hip-Hop, Salsa and Belly Dancing. She is Brown Belt in Kickboxing. In 2014, she lent her voice for the song Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. In 2019, she won Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award, and Style Icon of the year, Bharat Icon Award.
Matharu made her acting debut by playing the lead role in the film The Dirty Relation (2013) directed by her father Kesar Matharu. She appeared in Bigg Boss Season 12 with her Teacher and Boyfriend Anup Jalota. She did a cameo in the 2019 TV serial Vish. Jasleen has also performed with singer Mika Singh’s troupe for over 3years all over India. she acted in movie Vo Meri Student Hai along with Anup Jalota directed by Jasleen’s father. The movie is based on the real-life story of Jasleen and Anup. In 2020, she appeared in the TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Jasleen Matharu Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 4 April 1990
- Age:- 30 Years (as in 2020)
- Height:- 166 cm, 5 feet 5 Inch
- Weight:- 60 Kg
- Figure Measurement:- 33-27-35
- Net Worth:- $1 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
- Car Collection:- Not Known
Jasleen Matharu Wiki / Biography
|Wiki / Bio
|Name
|Jasleen Matharu
|Profession(s)
|Singer, Actress
|Debut Tv
|Bigg Boss Season 12
|Debut Movie
|The Dirty Relation (2013)
|Debut Music Album
|Love Day (2012)
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|centimeters– 166 cm
meters– 1.66 m
feet inches– 5 feet 5 Inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 60 Kg
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|33-27-35
|Bust Size
|33
|Waist Size
|27
|Hip Size
|35
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|4 April 1990
|Birth Palace
|Mumbai, Maharastra, India
|Hometown
|Khanna, Ludhiana, Punjab
|Residence / Address
|Mumbai, Maharastra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|30 Years (as in 2020)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Aries
|Religion
|Sikh
|Hobbies
|Travelling, Singing, Dancing
|Educational & Qualification
|School
|Not Known
|College/University
|Not Known
|Qualification
|Not Known
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs / Boyfriend
|Anup Jalota
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Kesar Matharu (Director)
Mother– Jaspreet Matharu
|Siblings
| Sister– None
Brother– Kanwaljeet Singh Matharu (Actor, Producer)
|Spouse / Husband
|N/A
|Children
| Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Food
|Chinese
|Favourite Holiday Destination
|Paris, New York
|Favourite Perfume
|Dior Poison Girl
|Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
|Net worth
|$1 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
|Car Collection
|Not Known
Some fact about Jasleen Matharu
- She started learning classical and Western music at the young age of 11.
- After evicting from Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota denied their love affair.
- She has performed live with popular singers like Mika Singh, Amjad Khan, Sukhwinder Singh,
- In 2019, she won Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award, and Style Icon of the year, Bharat Icon Award.
- She is Brown Belt in Kickboxing
- Jasleen is a trained dancer in Bharatnatyam, Hip-Hop, Salsa and Belly Dancing