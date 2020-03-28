ALTBalaji and ZEE5 recently launched two episodes of XXX Uncensored Season 2.

XXX showcased a unique take on the youth featuring five explosive fantasies, that offers an interesting and steamy mix of stories. The series is produced by Sakett Saawhney of Ekomkar Pictures. The series is directed by Akshay Choubey. The first season, over five episodes explored different facets of sexual relationships and featured the likes of Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Priyanka Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in lead roles.

We hear, the maker is set to launch a new episode named Sampoorna Rishta.

Now, IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt that Jashn Agnihotri, who was earlier part of will be part of ZEE5’s Bhram, would feature in the episode.

