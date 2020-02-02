Jarrod Bowen presented to West Ham fans after £22m transfer deadline-day move

West Ham’s new £22million man Jarrod Bowen introduced himself to the London Stadium on Saturday.

A surprise deadline-day deal beat the January transfer window buzzer as the Hammers lured the forward from Hull City .

Crystal Palace were also in the running but David Moyes made sure he got his man, adding to the earlier additions of Darren Randolph and Tomas Soucek.

Moyes said on Friday night: “When you score goals like he does, and in the numbers he does, in the Championship, it will give you a great chance of scoring goals in the Premier League.

“We were attracted to the goals he has scored over the years – not just in one year, but over the last three years.”

(West Ham United FC via Getty Images)

Bowen, wearing a West Ham scarf and holding up his new no.17 shirt, was paraded in front of the fans ahead of Saturday’s home game against Brighton.

Soucek was handed his debut in the starting XI and was also made the programme cover star just days after his arrival.