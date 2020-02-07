jarrod-bowen-factor-gives-west-ham-a-glimmer-of-hope,-writes-alan-smith

First, the good news for West Ham. Manchester City have already dropped more points at home this season than in the two previous campaigns combined. They have also failed to score in their last two games, something Pep Guardiola has never overseen before.

But now for the flip side. The Hammers have lost more games than anyone since the start of October. And City have won the last eight fixtures against Sunday’s opponents by an aggregate of 28-3.

Picking the bones out of those statistics, you would still say this is a home banker. The reigning champions, the highest scorers across Europe’s top-five Leagues, are not going to slip up in the way they did against Tottenham.

Mind you, City are more vulnerable these days. You can get at that defence in a way you once could not. When Vincent Kompany departed, he left a big hole. In City’s favour, though, Aymeric Laporte is set to return, which promises to add some steel.

Even so, David Moyes will hope Jarrod Bowen can make some waves on his debut by getting at City’s left-back — a recurring weakness for City this season.

Perhaps Bowen can make those runs he did so effectively for Hull and arrive in the box at the perfect time. It is a long shot. But when you are third from bottom, you have to give it a go.