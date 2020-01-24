jared-kushner-‘should-change-his-phone-after-jeff-bezos-hack’,-un-warns

Jared Kushner should change his mobile phone and consult cybersecurity experts because he may have been at risk of being hacked by Mohammed bin Salman in the same way Jeff Bezos was, a UN investigator has warned.

Agnes Callamard, one of two UN special rapporteurs who this week accused the Saudi crown prince of being personally involved in hacking the Amazon founder, said Mr Kushner should urgently take precautions.

“I will hope that Donald Trump’s son-in-law and anyone else is at the moment changing their phone, checking their phone and contacting the best cyber security experts so that we can get to the bottom of that hacking strategy and policy,” Ms Callamard told CNN.

Boris Johnson is believed to have also communicated with Prince Mohammed over Whatsapp when he was foreign secretary, meaning that his mobile could also have been potentially compromised.

The alleged hacking of Mr Bezos immediately raised concerns that Mr Kushner, a senior White House official with a broad portfolio across foreign and domestic policy, may have been similar targeted by Saudi operatives seeking US government secrets.

Saudi Arabia has strongly denied that the prince was involved in hacking Mr Bezos. The Saudi government did not respond to questions on whether it targeted Mr Kushner.