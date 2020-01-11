japan’s-mikuru-suzuki-defends-bdo-world-championship-title-with-victory-over-no-1-seed-lisa-ashton

Japan’s Mikuru Suzuki successfully defended her BDO World Championship title with a comprehensive 3-0 win over top seed Lisa Ashton at the O2 Arena.

Ashton was looking to reclaim the title she won four times between 2014 and 2018 but, having won the opening leg, was second best thereafter.

Suzuki trailed 2-1 in the third set but her double scoring was far superior on the night and she only needed one chance to clinch victory.

The men’s final will be an all-Welsh affair between Wayne Warren and Jim Williams, with a first-time champion guaranteed.

Warren defeated former champion Scott Mitchell 6-3 to reach his first final at the age of 57, recovering from 2-0 down.

Williams ended the run of Belgium’s Mario Vandenbogaerde with a 6-4 semi-final victory.

Fourteen-year-old Leighton Bennett, who took a set off Mitchell in the senior competition, was beaten 3-0 by Ireland’s Keane Barry in the youth final.