japanese-prime-minister-shinzo-abe-says-2020-olympics-may-be-delayed-as-canada-and-australia-bow-out-due-to-coronavirus-pandemic

The 2020 Olympics that are scheduled to air on NBC from Friday, July 24, 2020, until Sunday, August 9, 2020, may be postponed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said while speaking to the International Olympics Committee. Though he did not definitively cancel them, it is all but guaranteed they will be postponed until 2021. Tokyo, Japan is the home spot for the games and there is no question that athletes worldwide are heartbroken that Coronavirus had caused the Olympics to come to a screeching halt. Australia and Canada have officially announced they will not take part in the 2020 Olympics.

This is the first time that Prime Minister Abe suggested the Olympics may be delayed and just about everyone is sounding off on social media suggesting that July is too soon to hold the sporting events.

President Donald Trump has been holding daily Coronavirus briefings and on Sunday, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin suggested the nationwide lockdown could last 3-4 months or even longer. With that timeline, it seems virtually impossible that flights would be running in time for the world to converge in Tokyo.

You may see a report about delaying the Olympic games until 2021 below.

Canada says it will not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics and wants the event postponed, which Japan’s Prime Minister for the first time says is possible https://t.co/W75tjZy4Cs pic.twitter.com/ef4lm6EihE — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 23, 2020

As the Coronavirus pandemic spreads, people are no longer encouraged to engage in group activities. It seems highly unlikely the Olympics would continue as many parts around the world aren’t even open for training. Teams can no longer train together as the Coronavirus pandemic has everyone self-isolating. There have been more than 15,000 deaths attributed to the Coraonvirus and more than 300,000 cases worldwide.

Though the news is distressing to many, it is just one adjustment the world is making in order to fight this deadly disease. There hasn’t been any decision on when in 2021 the Olympics could be held. At this point, the world is taking a day-by-day approach to fighting off the novel Coronavirus.

What do you think about the Olympics being delayed until 2021? Do you think that is the wisest thing to do? Do you think more countries will confirm they won’t participate in the 2020 Olympics to try and make it clear that the event should be delayed?



