japan-star-cabinet-member-announces-plans-to-take-paternity-leave-as-‘role-model’

Japan’s environment minister has announced that he intends to take paternity leave for the birth of his first child, the first time a cabinet minister has publicly committed to such a move in the country.

Shinjiro Koizumi, 38, said he hoped to serve as a role model for other fathers debating whether to take time off for a new arrival.

“I want to take a total of two weeks off flexibly, making exceptions for important public duties”, Mr Koizumi told reporters in Tokyo, adding that he hoped his decision might help change perceptions of paternity leave.

Mr Koizumi – seen by many as a future prime minister – said he intended to keep in touch with his ministry by working from home but still going to his office for short spells for the first three months after the birth.

Japan, on paper, has generous provisions for parental leave, including up to one year off for both parents. The reality, however, is that social mores mean that few people take the leave to which they are entitled.

Many company employees are soon back at their desks because they feel guilty that their colleagues have to do their work while they are gone. Employees give similar reasons for not taking all the paid holidays to which they are entitled every year.