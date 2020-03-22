janta-curfew:-katrina-kaif,-varun-dhawan,-and-arjun-kapoor-reform-their-old-club-through-video-call!

India paid respect to the heroes who fight the coronavirus pandemic (Covid_19) around the world, by observing Janta curfew in the united states today (March 22, Sunday). The favorite celebrities of Bollywood, including Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and so forth observed the curfew by self-isolating and dedicating 5 minutes at 5 PM To honour the heroes.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor dedicated their self-isolating period to reform their old club. The trio bonded over a video call and renamed their old club ‘isolated are us’. Katrina took to Instagram to talk about a great screenshot of these video call, alongside a fascinating caption.

‘Reunited …. our newly reformed ” club ” with an extremely appropriate name ” #isolated r us ” @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever 😷🐶. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew‘ wrote Katrina on her behalf Instagram post. As usual Arjun Kapoor replied to her post with a funny remark ‘I love that u have full network. 🙏‘. Varun Dhawan, however, reacted with an individual word, ‘FarmVille‘.