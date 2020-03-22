janta-curfew:-bachchans,-ranveer-singh-deepika-padukone,-kangana-ranaut-&-others-applaud-heroes

At 5 PM on Sunday, March 22, India applauded the heroes worldover, who are fighting the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) while observing janta curfew. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and others too took five minutes to thank India’s medical warriors, civic workers, cleaners, municipal departments, policemen, officials, delivery service persons and everyone working tirelessly to take care of people.

The entire Bachchan family including Amitabh, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek gathered on the terrace of their Mumbai home Jalsa, and thank all those who have been, and will continue to work tirelessly to combat the disease. They clapped their hands and rang bells in their honour.

Ranveer and Deepika took to their balcony overlooking Mumbai city to do the same. Ranveer posted a picture of Deepika clapping away in gratitude, and captioned it, “Thank you to our Heroes.”

In a video shared by Ranveer’s fan club, he can be seen clapping and playing drums with Chak De India’s title track playing in the background.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted a video of their family including Kangana clapping to thank everyone working to combat COVID-19. Sharing the video, Rangoli wrote, “Here we are expressing our gratitude for all the people who are staying outside of their houses so we can stay inside our houses, May Maa Sherawali protect you.”

Here we are expressing our gratitude for all the people who are staying outside of their houses so we can stay inside our houses, May Maa Sherawali protect you 😇😇😇😇🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EiN1jYFQgb — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 22, 2020

Sharing a video, Varun Dhawan wrote, “#JantaCurfew I salute the heroes fighting this virus. Everyone of my generation please look after ur elders . Stay at home House building. We will fight this. Maintain quarantine #SocialDistancingNow.”

#TaaliBajaoThaliBajao 🔥



It’s DIVINE. It’s MAGIC.



With everyone coming together, the ENERGY is through the roof!! We all Salute the Selfless Heroes !! 😊



Thank you @narendramodi sir for bringing the country together in this way!! #JantaCurfew #CoronaStopKaroNa 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uKAyc4Jnfn — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2020

Kartik Aaryan tweeted, “#TaaliBajaoThaliBajao Fire It’s DIVINE. It’s MAGIC.

With everyone coming together, the ENERGY is through the roof!! We all Salute the Selfless Heroes !! Smiling face with smiling eyes Thank you @narendramodi sir for bringing the country together in this way!! #JantaCurfew #CoronaStopKaroNa.”

#JantaCurfew I salute the heroes fighting this virus. Everyone of my generation please look after ur elders . Stay at home 🏠. We will fight this. Maintain quarantine #SocialDistancingNow pic.twitter.com/o6bjm94akL — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 22, 2020

(All social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani Tells Karan Johar ‘Lag Ja Gale’ Is The Wrong Song To Sing Right Now

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Appeals To Fans To Follow Janta Curfew; ‘What Is Your Problem If It Saves Lives’ He Says