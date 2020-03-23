janta-curfew:-akshay-kumar-and-hrithik-roshan-clap-&-clang-plates-to-applaud-covid-19-heroes

Following the appeal of ‘Janta Curfew’ by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday when the clock struck five, people across the country clapped, clanged utensils and blew conch shells to express their gratitude towards for medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against the Novel Coronavirus.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan too, joined forces to applaud the COVID-19 heroes worldwide. The former posted a video himself and his neighbour, Hrithik Roshan, perched on top of a platform next to their beach houses in Mumbai. Both of the actors are seen clanging utensils and clapping in the video.

Akshay captioned the video as, “5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala.”

Meanwhile, netizens were all praise for the two stars’ noble gesture. One of them wrote, “That’s how a responsible superstar can set the example! Kudos to @akshaykumar Always ready to support initiative which will help the nation! Love you sir!.” (sic)

Another fan commented, “So nice to see three of u coming together for good act yet keeping safe distance from each other which needs to be followed by everyone at this difficult time.’ (sic)

Vicky Kaushal and his family, hit the balcony to clap and express their gratitude to pay their respect to health workers who are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a video, the Uri actor wrote, “From us to all the real heroes- the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who’s being responsible and staying back Home ensuring safety of themselves, their families and others… we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona 💪🏽⛑❤️🇮🇳🌏.” (sic)

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and his family members also expressed their gratitude to the medical fraternity by clapping. The filmmaker posted a video and captioned it as, “That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience…today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ….#indiafightscorona.” (sic)

Janta Curfew: Bachchans, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut & Others Applaud Heroes

DIDN’T SEE IT COMING! The Bachchans Get Trolled Massively For Their ‘Taali Bajao Thaali Bajao’ Pics