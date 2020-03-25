Janhvi Kapoor is an amazing actress in Bollywood. She started her acting career by making a debut with the romantic film Dhadak in 2018. She has become famous for her amazing acting skills and beautiful looks. Janhvi was seen wearing a white gown which was designed by Manish Malhotra and she was looking fabulous in it. She was looking damn hot and sexy in her golden slit cut gown. The bold and beautiful actress was seen wearing a black sexy gown and was looking stunning in that outfit.

Ananya Pandey got fame through her debut Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. She has a huge fan following and has become famous for her amazing acting skills. Ananya was seen wearing a black off-shoulder ruffle gown and was looking gorgeous in it. She wore a shimmery black gown and was looking like a doll in that outfit. She wore a blue one-shoulder gown and was looking gorgeous in it. Ananya was looking stunning in her sequin gown and it was very well-designed.

