Janhvi Kapoor is a young and famous actress in Bollywood. She made her debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak. She looks gorgeous and slays Bollywood with her killer looks. She has a great fashion sense and looks beautiful in all her outfits.

She is simple yet looks a stylist. She grabbed our attention in her pink saree with a border on it. She was looking gorgeous in that saree. Janhvi wore a green sleeveless saree with heavy jewellery on it and the blouse was in velvet and gave her a classy look. She was looking stunning in that outfit. She wore a red plain saree with an embroidered border and was looking mindblowing in that saree. The saree was designed by Manish Malhotra. She was looking hot in that saree. We have not seen Janhvi more in saree. She loves to wear traditional and ethnic wear but there are hardly some photos of Janhvi in saree. She has a great collection of lehengas and looks fabulous in lehenga. Janhvi looks stunning in both western as well as ethnic wear.

Check out some amazing pictures of Jahnvi Kapoor and stay tuned to IWMbuzz.com