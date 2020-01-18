janelle-monae-reminds-us-that-non-binary-does-not-equal-white

Last year it felt like the word non-binary and they/them pronouns were being discussed with increasing regularity.

These conversations brought with them the good and bad. In the same year that we had ‘they’ being given word of the year status, Piers Morgan seemed to mockingly mention us every time he appeared on daytime television.

As always, representation and visibility is never as simple as progress or regression.

Regardless of whether visibility, people coming out, magazine covers and more representation leads to structural change, it feels good to see.

It means something to see yourself reflected. It feels good to see people who have previously been hidden, open up. It means something to hold reference points.

That is why for many, Sam Smith, a very huge pop star, coming out as non-binary in 2019 was a pretty big deal.

Or Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye. Even Harry Styles being more openly gender non-conforming in his aesthetic has probably given someone, somewhere, some warmth.

But I won’t lie, many of these moments to me have felt good from the sidelines. It’s like I’m cheering on my team, but I’m still not part of it.

Like having a really good dinner but not being allowed dessert.

Let me be frank: all of this visibility felt very white.

Non-binary conversations have a race problem and all the coverage and discussions of the past year have just reflected this back to us.

That is why, when pop star, musician and all round icon Janelle Monae tweeted along with a trending hashtag simply saying ‘IAmNonbinary’, I allowed myself in that moment to just feel good.

It felt really good. Oh, and really quite Black.

Janelle Monae, in that tweet, could be seen as coming out, but without much else, we should not make assumptions.

Janelle Monae did not clarify the tweet, did not write a long post explaining what, how or when – simply and complicatedly, Janelle just tweeted. A hashtag. Over a Stephen Universe Meme.

It was a statement so complicated, yet so simple. A declaration maybe? Catching us up maybe? A show of support?

We don’t know – and that feels, in my opinion, even better.

For many reasons, coming out has always been another binary that, to many people, is not one that makes sense.

The false idea of suddenly being ‘out’ after being ‘in’ doesn’t work for many people, especially if we are constantly re-coming out to people at work, or friends, or re-coming ‘in’ when having to hide on the streets, at job interviews, or to partners.

This is especially true for people of colour who have to contend with the language and expectations around coming out, which are so entrenched, and don’t always fit our cultural backgrounds.

Although I have celebrated and understand why coming out is important, and why when those in the spotlight do it there is a sense of empowerment, so much visibility can often leave out the different shades of how people live, both metaphorically and literally.

Monae’s tweet leaves some mystery, some alluding, some privacy, and for many that may resonate more.

Not all of us want to exclaim our gender(s) from rooftops, or can safely do so, so some of us don’t want to explain our pronouns or how we arrived at this destination. Many just want you to meet them at their destination, and accept not knowing about the journey.

I believe the internet and the way we gain knowledge now, combined with the already intrusive way society looks at gender, means announcing your pronouns and gender identity is forced into being largely confessional.

People want lots of personal information and for you to spill everything.

Mystery, privacy or lack of detail is confused with uncertainty, or a lack of authenticity.

Janelle left a mystery behind. Janelle left me questioning. Janelle just tweeted #IAmNonbinary over a Steven Universe GIF and it made me feel alive.

Janelle is unapologetically Black. Janelle has become a reference point to many Black queer people.

In my mind, all her work up to this point has already been speaking to my gender non-confirming soul.

But for Janelle to also use the word non-binary cannot be underestimated.

Non-binary people existed long before 2019, but that was the year the word was hijacked as a predominantly white, posh, young identity. It is for this reason that we cannot downplay the Black cultural figures being associated with the identity.

When so much of visibility becomes one shade, it is so important to celebrate the Black queer and trans people that do occupy a public space.

Visibility alone will never save us, but it can feel damn good.

For many articles focusing on being non-binary, the stock image remains the same: white celebrities who have declared their pronouns.

Whether or not this was Janelle’s way of coming out, or showing support, or both, to have someone that deviates from the usual image is something to celebrate.

When I saw Janelle’s tweet, I thought that about conversations that try to separate Blackness from non-binary identities – claiming it is something our community doesn’t talk about. I now have someone to reference, whose existence shuts down that falsity.

