janelle-monae-confirms-they-now-identify-as-non-binary:-‘i’m-an-experience’

Janelle Monae now identifies as non-binary, after previously saying they are both bisexual and pansexual.

The singer shared the news on social media by quoting a tweet that featured a non-binary meme.

This read: ‘“Are you a boy or a girl?” I’m an experience,’ a reference to the series Steven Universe.

The 34-year-old followed the post with the hashtag #IAmNonBinary, which was also included in the original tweet featuring the meme.

And it seems Janelle’s followers were full of support, as one fan replied: ‘U are a true inspiration and I adore u for living ur life exactly how ur meant to.’

#IAmNonbinary 🪐 https://t.co/9TN13XAAra — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) January 10, 2020

Another added: ‘We KNEW! Thank you for your art and talent!’

‘LOVE YOU JANELLE! PROUD OF U!!’ someone else tweeted as others shared: ‘I love you so much, thanks for speaking up for your truth, and by, consequence, also mine.’

Janelle had previously spoken about their sexuality in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, stating: ‘I consider myself to be a free-amotherfr’.

The Make Me Feel hitmaker revealed that they at first had identified as bisexual, but then admitted to ‘identifying’ with pansexuality after reading about it.

‘I’m open to learning more about who I am,’ Janelle said.

The A-lister is just the latest star to confirm that they’re non-binary, after Sam Smith also revealed they identified as such last September.

Taking to Instagram, Sam announced they were officially using ‘they’ and ‘them’ pronouns to describe their identity.

‘Today is a good day so here goes,’ they wrote. ‘I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM.

‘After a lifetime of being at war with my gender, I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.

‘I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision, but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fit!

‘I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but I all ask is you please, please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Olly Murs admits it was ‘tough’ to watch back emotional episode of The Voice UK

MORE: When are the Academy Awards nominations announced and when is the ceremony?





