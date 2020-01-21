jane-mcdonald’s-voyage-from-wakefield-miner’s-daughter-to-cruise-‘diva’

Jane McDonald remembers the moment she thought she had “arrived”. It was 1996 and the Yorkshire lass was barefoot on a secluded Bermuda beach on a day off from her gig as a cruise ship backing singer. “I had [American soul singer] Oleta Adams piping in me earphones and I was gazing out across this gorgeous pink-sand beach to the sea,” McDonald, 56, recalls. “As a miner’s daughter from Wakey, it was, like, wow, I never thought I’d be here!”

These wow moments would soon become a feature of her life. In 1998 the Wakefield-born former working men’s club singer found fame as the stand-out star of The Cruise, a BBC docusoap which followed life on-board Celebrity Cruises’ Galaxy sailing in the Caribbean. The voyage was McDonald’s first as a headline act, and 15 million viewers warmed to her struggle to keep her ratings up with a fickle cruise-going crowd by “finding me inner diva”.

The same year, her debut album, Jane McDonald, spent three weeks at the top of the UK charts; a series of TV-presenting roles followed, including a six-year stint on ITV daytime chat show Loose Women (2004-2010) and, from 2017, Cruising with Jane McDonald, a review show in which she combines ebullient reports on cruise lines’ provision of pillows (“goose down gets top billing”), with musical numbers recorded on location at port. In 2018, Cruising landed McDonald a 2018 Bafta award, for Best TV Feature (Channel 5’s first).