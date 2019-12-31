jane-mcdonald-to-cover-madonna’s-ray-of-light-in-new-year’s-extravaganza-and-the-decade-is-complete

Jane McDonald is preparing to bring the New Year in in-style with an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza that even sees the Queen of Wakefield covering the Queen of Pop herself.

The Cruising With… icon will be ringing in 2020 with her very own Channel 5 special, Jane McDonald & Friends – NYE Special, and she’s even treating us to a bit of Madonna!

Speaking to Metro.co.uk on her new title as the queen of yuletide, the Loose Women panelist revealed that we’re in for a right old knees-up.

‘It’s very camp – there’s a shock!’ she revealed. ‘We’ve got a Madonna classic in there as well. Do you want to know what it is?

‘Are you ready? Ray Of Light! Can you believe it? What am I doing?!’

We know what you’re doing Jane – making sure you conquer the pop charts in the next decade. Mariah Carey who?

Please, bless us, queen!

Madonna aside, Jane stressed the best thing about the special, however, is how familiar it will feel for people to tune in as they’re hosting their own celebrations.

‘I love it. I absolutely love it. It’s like everyone comes to my house,’ she enthused. ‘It’s like a party. It’s champagne with Jane!’

She continued: ‘It’s got Chesney Hawkes in it, Tony Christie…the Lighthouse Family, Heather Small…we had such a great time.’

The show closes out what turned to be a decade of a career resurgence for Dame Jane – she even won a BAFTA for crying out loud!

Although she may never grace our screens by becoming Queen of the Jungle, the versatile entertainer was very happy to acknowledge how she got to what is basically a career apex.

‘It’s showbiz!’ she cried. ‘I never see a day where I’m not grateful to the fans and what they’ve done for me.’

Jane McDonald and Friends NYE Special airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.





