jane-fonda-is-bringing-back-her-famous-workout

If you’re on the lookout for ways to get exercise at home, there’s good news: the Jane Fonda workout is back.

Fonda has revived her famous workout from the ’80s — sort of. The actress has posted her first-ever TikTok, in which she wears a long-sleeved version of one of her signature bodysuits (with flare leggings substituted for those leg warmers), laying in a side-plank and doing leg raises.

“I’m bringing back the Jane Fonda workout during this home sequestration,” she said, before the video changed to a scene of her in her (very good) red protest coat.

“You know what? There are too many workouts happening right now on television and computers,” she said. “What I would really like for you to do is to work out with me for the planet.”

Fonda, who has been doing Fire Drill Fridays (and getting arrested) protesting to draw attention to the climate crisis, is hosting her first virtual rally session this week with Greenpeace to continue to fight for the environment.

“There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency. Whether you’re on your couch or your yoga mat, would you join me for the virtual fire drill Fridays? The future needs you, I need you,” she said.

Fonda will be joined by Chelsea Handler, Piper Perabo, Amber Valetta, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear, and Marisa Tomei to enourage virtual action.

The virtual rally will take place on Friday, April 3, 11am PST/2pm EST. And when you’re finished with the rally, might we suggest YouTubing some ’80s Jane Fonda Workouts?