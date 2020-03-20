LN Trend Team :- On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the nation to convey his plan, empathy, and request on Coronavirus distress. He has talked about various things and asks the citizens to be a part of the country’s battle against COVID-19.
1. Janata Curfew
PM asks people to be at home & stay indoors on Sunday, March 22, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those serving in Corona-battle like medical personnel and police exempted from this call.
2. Applaud Call for the Fighters & Handlers
Surprisingly, PM Modi has also called up a cheering march for those who are serving the
nation from the forefront. He invited all the people to come out of their homes at 5 p.m. on
March 22 and make a round of applause for 5 minutes.
3. No to Hospital Visits for Routine Reasons
PM urged Janta to avoid going to the hospitals for routine check-ups – so to keep the
hospitals prepared for Corona. He also advised people to call the doctor and consult cases
except for emergency ones.
4. No Need to Hit the Departmental Stores
PM says not to panic and take it easy – the government is working round the clock to ensure the situation will remain under control.
Janata Curfew :- The Nation Must Listen to PM Modi’s Calls
