Jan Vertonghen's agent says the 'door is still open' for a new Tottenham contract

Jan Vertonghen’s agent has confirmed “the door is still open” for the defender to stay at Tottenham.

The Belgian’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he is able to talk to foreign clubs now ahead of joining them for free in the summer.

Vertonghen’s agent, Tom De Mul, has confirmed the 32-year-old is attracting interest from abroad, but staying in north London is not off the table.

“We currently have no agreement [with Tottenham], but I do not rule anything out,” De Mul told HLN.

“We consider everything. There is a lot of interest for Jan, certainly as a free agent, but Tottenham also remains an interesting option for us. The door is still open.

“He still wants to get good results with Spurs after a difficult start. He wants to qualify for the Europa League or Champions League, or in this case to win the FA Cup.

“He is 32, but he is still so ambitious. He is focused. The Euros, for example, are super important to him.

“That’s the beauty of him. He wants to play at the highest level in a top competition for as long as possible. He is still very hungry.”

Fresh doubts over Vertonghen’s future were sparked on Wednesday night when he was substituted early into the second half during Tottenham’s FA Cup win over Southampton, while Standard Sport also understands that Spurs are in talks with Japhet Tanganga over new deal .

The centre-back looked visibly upset on the bench, but De Mul has sought to downplay the incident.

Vertonghen looked dejected after being substituted against Southampton Photo: REUTERS/David Klein

“It is made a bit too big in my eyes. Jan was just disappointed at the time of his replacement, about his performance, about that of the team,” he said.

Tottenham squad 2019-20 | Injuries, contracts and squad numbers

“It is difficult for Jan to hide that, but that’s just the way he is. He is still very happy with Tottenham and feels great in London.”