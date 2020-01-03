jammu-srinagar-national-highway-closed-for-third-consecutive-day

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway remained closed on Friday and work to clear the blockade is on (File)

Jammu:

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday as the work to clear landslides, which disrupted traffic and left over 6,000 vehicles stranded, is on, officials said.

Due to the closure of the highway, over 6,500 vehicles were stranded at various places between Jammu to Banihal and other side of the Jawahar tunnel towards Kashmir.

The vehicles were stranded at Jammu, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban districts, they said.

The highway remained closed on Friday and work to clear the blockade is on. Men and machines were working to clear the landslides at some places in Ramban district. By Friday evening, it is expected to be cleared, officials said.

Landslides took place at Karol in Chanderkote near Jaiswal bridge and Digdol during last two days.

No fresh traffic is being allowed by Nagrota Traffic Check police (TCP), they said.