jammu-and-kashmir-aims-to-record-20%-growth-in-tax-collection-in-2019-20

J&K is targeting the growth of 20 per cent in few heads of tax collection, a top official said

Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Taxes Department is aiming to register 20 per cent growth in tax collection by the end of the current financial year, a senior official has said.

Under the Heads of Stamps and MST, the growth is expected to rise by 16 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, he added.

“J&K is targeting the growth of 20 per cent in few heads of tax collection against the target set for 2019-20,” Commissioner of Taxes, J&K, PK Bhat said in Jammu.

Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta complimented the officers for their efforts towards registering a growth of about 11 per cent over the target till date.

He asked the officers to organise a massive campaign to make concerned aware about the benefits of timely payment of Goods & Services Tax (GST). He also directed them to fill all vacant posts in the department on urgest basis.

Mr Mehta asked the officers to intensify physical verifications of goods traded or in transit.

He also suggested them to make use of economic intelligence, coordination, cohesion and convergence to further improve their performance.

The financial commissioner further asked them to set targets for each officer regarding performance indicators like revenue realisation, registrations, inspections and cancellations.

He appealed the traders to resort to proper invoicing only, and asked official to motivate traders to file returns without affecting their businesses.

The revenue realisation up to December, 2019, under different heads is satisfactory, while the actual realisation is expected to jump ahead of the set target, officials said.

They said that department is making all out efforts to give a transparent and compliant environment to the tax payers and recover only right amount of taxes from the payers.

