jamie-redknapp-proves-he’s-still-got-football-skills-on-beach-day-with-sons-charley-and-beau

Jamie Redknapp might have retired from football 15 years ago but he’s definitely still got skills.

The 46-year-old was spotted showing off his ball control during a beach day with sons Beau and Charley, in Miami.

It’s alright for some.

Rocking jazzy blue swimming shorts, Harry Redknapp’s son – who shares two children with ex-wife Louise – was full of concentration as he got some practise in.

Eldest son Charley joined in the fun and unveiled his own techniques, decked out in a Liverpool shirt for the afternoon.

The dad-of-two also found time to lark around with youngster Beau, bonding over a game of American football.

Jamie was recently joined by the 11-year-old for his Christmas campaign with Vodafone, in which they starred in an advert to promote a festive game.

And the former England ace told Metro.co.uk he would love to see his youngest son pursue a career in front of the camera in the future.

‘I try my best to keep my kids as private as possible, but there are certain times when it’s a nice thing to be involved in,’ he said.

On whether he would be happy if Beau caught the spotlight bug, he continued: ‘I’d think it was great. As long as it’s the right way, and if he wants to do it and he’s passionate about it, I’d do everything I can to help him, my dad did the same with me.

‘It’s got to come from within, as well. He’s got to be passionate about it and work hard at it. If he doesn’t, he won’t be successful.

‘If he does, he can do whatever he likes in life.’

Jamie and ex-wife Louise have always kept their relationship and children out of the limelight as much as possible.

The pair shocked fans when they filed for divorce in 2018, after a 19-year marriage, but have maintained a close bond for their little ones.

And Louise explained she still has ‘huge respect’ for her ex and his family and isn’t about to be unkind about them, despite the break-up.

‘If I am asked about that stuff then I’m certainly not going to slander or be unkind,’ the 45-year-old told MailOnline.

‘There’s nothing unkind to say. I have a huge respect for Jamie and his family.

‘You don’t spend 20 years with someone and not care about them still. Yes, there are good days and bad days. And the best songs are written when you’re feeling heartbroken.’





