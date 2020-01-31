jamie-murray-reaches-australian-open-final-with-partner-bethanie-mattek-sands

Jamie Murray remains on course for an eighth Grand Slam title after winning his mixed doubles semi-final at the Australian Open with playing partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Murray, who has won the past two US Open titles with the American, saw off Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 7-6. The Australian wildcards had knocked them out at the quarter-final stage last year.

The match had to be played under the roof on Rod Laver Arena as temperatures passed the 40-degree mark and the conditions appeared to suit Murray and Mattek-Sands as they sealed the victory in an hour and 22 minutes.

They lost just four points in their opening five service games and rarely looked in danger of conceding to the home favourites. “We lost to them last year in a tough match, so we had the bit between our teeth today, the chance for a bit of revenge,” said Murray.

“There was a lot at stake. The chance to get to the final — and we’re looking forward to the final tomorrow night. For us to be in the final is really exciting.”

Murray, 33, and Mattek-Sands, 34, now take on Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic. Murray already has five Grand Slam mixed doubles titles — two with Mattek-Sands — as well as two men’s doubles titles, including one in Melbourne in 2016 with Bruno Soares.

Mattek-Sands, who has won nine ­doubles titles, said: “Melbourne has really good memories for me, because this is where I got my first Grand Slam title back in 2012.

“It’s always fun playing with Jamie and I’m pumped for the final.”