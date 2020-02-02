jamie-murray-and-bethany-mattek-sands-beaten-in-australian-open-mixed-doubles-final

Jamie Murray and Bethany Mattek-Sands beaten in Australian Open mixed doubles final

News
John koli0

Jamie Murray and Bethany Mattek-Sands have been beaten in the Australian Open mixed doubles final.

The Scot and his American partner narrowly lost out 7-5 4-6 (1-10)* to Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic following a final set tiebreaker at the Rod Laver Arena.

As a result, the pair miss out on a third Grand Slam title as a doubles pairing, having won at the US Open in 2018 and 2019.

Murray, 33, would have become the most decorated British player in Grand Slam history if he triumphed but the wait goes on for the Briton.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

date-mark:-single-man,-30,-takes-out-billboard-advert-in-bid-to-find-love

Date Mark: Single man, 30, takes out billboard advert in bid to find love

John koli
australian-wildfires-threaten-capital-as-canberra-residents-urged-to-seek-shelter

Australian wildfires threaten capital as Canberra residents urged to seek shelter

John koli
harrods-security-workers-set-of-residing-to-switch-on-first-ever-strike-in-luxurious-department-store&apos;s-historical-previous

Harrods security workers set of residing to switch on first ever strike in luxurious department store's historical previous

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *