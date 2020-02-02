jamie-murray-and-bethany-mattek-sands-beaten-in-australian-open-mixed-doubles-final

Jamie Murray and Bethany Mattek-Sands have been beaten in the Australian Open mixed doubles final.

The Scot and his American partner narrowly lost out 7-5 4-6 (1-10)* to Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic following a final set tiebreaker at the Rod Laver Arena.

As a result, the pair miss out on a third Grand Slam title as a doubles pairing, having won at the US Open in 2018 and 2019.

Murray, 33, would have become the most decorated British player in Grand Slam history if he triumphed but the wait goes on for the Briton.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully

Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable

Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties

We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full

here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}

•

•

RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}

{{^comments}}

There are no comments yet

{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}