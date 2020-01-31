Jamie George backs Eddie Jones to make certain England don't endure World Cup hangover right via Six Nations

Jamie George says it’s miles a “blessing” Eddie Jones has stayed on as England‘s head coach on tale of he’ll make sure there is no longer any World Cup hangover right via the upcoming Six Nations.

England kick off their Six Nations advertising and marketing campaign on Sunday, when they face France in Paris in what is their first match since they misplaced the World Cup final against South Africa in November.

They went into that showdown in Tokyo as favourites however had been defeated 32-12 by the Springboks.

Jones pledged to originate “a novel team” and dwell responsible following the loss, and George believes that dedication is a extensive enhance for England.

“It’s miles a blessing he’s carried on as coach,” mentioned George.

“There are about a those which salvage left however Eddie and [his assistant] John Mitchell wouldn’t let there be a hangover from the World Cup.

“It’s miles the form of persona that Eddie is. He doesn’t pick up or resolve for ­the rest as adversarial to excellence. That is strictly what we desire at the moment.

“The perception or what other folks speak may maybe well maybe occur after a final loss is that you just salvage torpid, exhaust things are correct going to occur and mop right via the situation. That is the final thing Eddie expects from an England team and rightly so.”

When he used to be appointed as England head coach in 2015, Jones plot his sights on the World Cup in 2019 and he famously build in a countdown clock in a team room at Pennyhill Park plot to the final’s kick-off time.

The goalposts salvage modified for Jones now, on condition that he’s simplest reduced in measurement to 2021 and no longer 2023 — when the subsequent World Cup takes location.

World Cup heartbreak: England had been defeated by South Africa in Yokohama (Getty Photos)

Jones may maybe well maybe additionally light lengthen his deal to the subsequent tournament however both technique George is adamant he’ll plot up England to attain France in three years’ time.

“There will continuously be a World Cup function,” the Saracens hooker mentioned.

“But Eddie quick turns consideration to [what is happening] week in, week out. It’s no longer always even about winning the Six Nations, it’s miles that we desire to beat France.

“If he leaves in 2021 he would desire the team in a location the attach it will maybe sky rocket in opposition to winning that World Cup.

“He has left a legacy in phrases of what he has done for English rugby. He doesn’t pick up mediocrity in anyway.”

George, who has had to plow via the turmoil of his membership aspect being ­relegated from the Premiership due to salary cap breaches, insists he’s over the effort of shedding the World Cup final.

The 29-365 days-faded has skilled loses in well-known finals prior to and has told his team-mates this can stand them in staunch stead going forward.

“You simplest study at the same time as you are though-provoking to practice your self in a undeniable technique and fly into the subsequent thing,” George mentioned.

“Eddie will originate sure that we fabricate that and any participant that doesn’t deserve to fabricate that will be quick out the door.

“It’s horrendous to a lose a final however this can build the team in a higher location in four years’ time and even this Six Nations now. Our function will no doubt be to fabricate the Sizable Slam.”

Jamie George used to be speaking at the ‘Rugby in the Contemporary Generation’ tournament hosted by CSM, a world sports activities advertising and marketing agency