jamie-foxx-has-the-best-response-to-oscars-#sowhite-backlash:-‘we-don’t-do-movies-for-awards’

Jamie Foxx is out here giving the best response when asked about the Oscars #SoWhite backlash.

The Oscars has come under fire in the past for failing to nominate a single non-white actor in the acting categories, but it managed to avoid the same in 2020 – albeit only just – by nominating Cynthina Erivo for her role in Harriet.

Cynthia is nominated in the best actress category, but diversity still remains a hot topic this awards season after all the Bafta nominees were revealed to be white.

When asked about the backlash, Jamie, who’s new movie Just Mercy didn’t land any nods, told NME: ‘What we want to do is keep doing movies. We don’t do movies for awards.’

Just Mercy, which Jamie revealed has been nominated for the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People [NAACP] Image Award, stars the actor and Michael B Jordan as Walter McMillian, a black man that has been wrongly convicted for a crime and sentenced to death, and his defense attorney Bryan Stevenson.

It tells the true story of Walter’s fight to overturn his sentence and has received plenty of praise since its release.

While that might not be in the form of an Oscars nod or Golden Globes nomination, Jamie said he is ‘respectful’ of all the nominees who have been nominated this time round.

‘We want to be respectful of the nominees who have been nominated. It’s their time, we don’t want to cloud that,’ he said. ‘We keep moving.’

April Reign, meanwhile, is not letting the Oscars get away with it that easy. She was the one that sparked the #SoWhite movement way back when in 2015 and she’s arguing it’s still as relevant today.

Speaking to Variety, she said: ‘Until we see everyone having the opportunity, whether it’s race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, indigenous people in this country.

‘Until we all have an opportunity to see ourselves represented on screen, not just during awards season but all year long, I’ll still continue to talk about #OscarsSoWhite.’





