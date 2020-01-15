jamia-to-move-court-seeking-complaint-against-delhi-police-over-crackdown

The Delhi police had allegedly barged into the Jamia campus.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University will move court for the registration of a First Information Report against the Delhi Police over last month’s violent clashes, university officials said on Wednesday.

The decision to move court was taken at an emergent Executive council meeting, they said.

“An application will be filed very soon in the lower court, seeking direction to police to register an FIR,” university spokesperson Ahmad Azeem said.

On December 15, cops had stormed the university library while looking for “outsiders” who they alleged were involved in arson and violence during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the campus.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has so far recorded statements of 52 students in connection with the incident, the spokesperson said. Statements of security guards of the university were taken on Wednesday, he added

After deciding to further probe the violence that broke out at the university, a team from the human righst body had visited the campus on Tuesday and recorded statements of the students who were injured in the incident.

On Monday, hundreds students surrounded Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office, demanding registration of an FIR against the police.