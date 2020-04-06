james-taylor,-jackson-browne,-justin-bieber,-and-fka-twigs-cancel-their-shows-because-of-covid-19-pandemic

The recent coronavirus pandemic has halted all the activities of the world. Many celebrities and artists have called off their concerts and festivals. The newest to join this ever expanding list are James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Justin Bieber, and FKA Twigs. They have cancelled their tours because of the pandemic. Their already planned San Diego shows have also been cancelled.

Concerts cancelled because of COVID-19

Justin Bieber has not yet announced any new scheduled date for his concert tours. Neither the new dates of concert tour of James Taylor and Jackson Browne have been announced. FKA Twigs has also called off the performance of 21st April at the Balboa Theatre. She has also cancelled the shows in the West Coast which were going to happen in April. Refunds are available after cancellation.

Jackson Browne was recently tested for COVID-19 and was found positive. James Taylor and he released a statement together stating that they will be cancelling their tour. They also stated that Pechanga Arena San Diego concert will also be cancelled which was going to happen on 29th May. The statement which they released showed their immense disappointment in cancelling their tours.

They mentioned that they were going to tour twenty-seven cities in the whole country of the United States. They were very excited to make this tour happen. They said that they were very disappointed and disheartened in rescheduling the tour. They were certain that they will be rescheduling their tour and will not leave their fans disappointed. There was no mention of any refunds but the tickets need to be saved for future uses.

Justin Bieber also cancelled his tour

Justin Bieber was also going to perform at the Pechanga Arena San Diego on 26th of May. But that whole The Changes Tour has been cancelled. The producer for the show released the statement that the tour has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tickets will not go waste.