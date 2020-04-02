James Patterson is donating $500,000 to independent bookstores endangered by coronavirus

In an effort to keep struggling bookstores afloat, author James Patterson is offering some relief in the form of a hefty sum of money.The bestselling writer of “Along Came a Spider” and “NYPD Red” announced on Thursday a personal donation of $500,000 to help save independent bookstores across the country. Many have been forced to shut their doors indefinitely or drastically change their business models to comply with measures imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.Patterson also partnered with Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and her platform, Reese’s Book Club, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (Binc) and the American Booksellers Assn. to promote the #SaveIndieBookstores campaign, which will run through April 30. Binc will then distribute the funds raised to eligible independent bookstores.“I can’t imagine anything more important right now, in terms of the book world, than helping indies survive,” Patterson said on a phone call Thursday morning. “It’s just so important culturally that we’re paying attention to the written word, that people are communicating with the written word,” he said, adding that teaching children to read competently is a high social priority. By combining forces with Witherspoon, he hopes the initiative will spread widely.Patterson’s donation is the latest of several large outlays he’s made in recent years, including a $1-million gift in 2014. It’s also one of several valiant efforts nationwide to help ensure that indie bookstores — which are not considered essential businesses — survive the pandemic. Many of those that have stayed open are offering curbside pickup, in-store private browsing appointments and deliveries and mainly taking orders by phone and online.Still, across the country, hundreds of bookstore employees have been laid off, including more than 30 from Los Angeles’ Last Bookstore (about two-thirds of the staff). Portland, Ore.’s beloved Powell’s Books, meanwhile, recently rehired more than 100 workers after online orders soared. But even before the pandemic, only a third of indie bookstores were profitable, according to the American Booksellers Assn.Though bookstores have seen online sales grow since nonessential businesses were ordered to close under stay-at-home measures, many booksellers have said that online orders and deliveries alone doesn’t come close to physical sales on a typical day.“It feels like we’re working five times as hard for five times less money,” said Joshua Spencer, owner of the Last Bookstore. Though online sales are four to five times higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, “it’s enough to keep paying our staff, but it’s not enough to keep paying our rent.”That’s why publishing giant Simon & Schuster and Bookshop.org, which partners with indies and media, also joined forces this week to lend struggling bookstores across the country a hand.“The affiliate fees that we make in directing sales to bookshop.org, we’re donating those affiliate fees to Binc so that that goes to independent booksellers,” said Liz Perl, Simon & Schuster’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Among other efforts, the publisher also added bookshop.org buy buttons to all of its websites and is encouraging its authors to add the link to their websites and social media profiles.The campaign will run at least until the end of the calendar year, but that could be extended depending on the situation, said Perl.The Last Bookstore has had some success with a creative new business model. Customers can schedule private browsing appointments during business hours to ensure social distancing (employees will even offer gloves and masks for shoppers). They’ve also started offering curated bundles. “Customers give us, on phone or email, their genre preferences and staff will take out a bundle of books worth $25 and up,” said Spencer. They can choose their own books or be surprised. “Those have been a real big hit.”Still, the future is uncertain.“We’re off to a good start with this new mode, but were not out of the woods,” said Spencer, “and we have a lot of looming expenses that we need to figure out how to cover.”But with the outpouring of love and support from the community, Spencer remains hopeful.“I’m optimistic that we’ll get through this.”———©2020 Los Angeles TimesVisit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.comDistributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.—————PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):

