james-murdoch-attacks-his-father’s-news-empire-over-‘ongoing-denial’-about-climate-change

James Murdoch, the son of the Australian publishing baron, has launched a rare public attack on his father’s news empire for downplaying the impact of climate change despite the severe bushfires raging across the country.
Mr Murdoch and his wife Kathryn, an NGO worker, issued a joint statement which accused Rupert Murdoch’s news outlets of “ongoing denial” over the severity and extent of climate change.
“Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known,” the pair told US news website The Daily Beast.
“They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary,” they added.
The row has echoes of the hit US TV series Succession, which follows the warring family members of a global media empire – and is widely suspected to be based on the Murdochs themselves.
And it comes as huge swathes of Australian land are being ravaged by wildfires, which have killed more than 20 people and up to a billion animals, putting at risk several endangered species.
Rupert Murdoch has been accused of seeking to play down the impact of climate change, with environmental campaigners claiming that the same ethos has filtered down to the news outlets he owns.
For example, they point to an article in The Australian newspaper, where a columnist wrote of the bushfires: “Hysterical efforts to blame the fires on climate change continue, even though we have always faced this threat and always will.”
Another columnist in the Herald Sun wrote: “Let’s assume you’re silly enough to think global warming is causing worse bushfires around the world … true, the world has warmed slightly as it rebounds from the little ice age that stretched from 1300 to around 1870, but can we cool it on this panic?”
Climate experts such as Dr Matthew Jones, from the University of East Anglia, believe that climate change has played a major role in the severity of Australia’s bushfires.
He warned this week that research has shown that “human-induced warming” had led to a “global increase in the frequency and severity of fire weather, increasing the risks of wildfire.”
The Daily Beast also quoted a “senior News Corp executive” who said they agreed with the criticism and hoped that it might be a turning point that would lead to more balanced coverage. “They are pinside the tent and that’s unusual,” the executive said.
“It’s evidence of how high tensions are within the family over climate change. The majority of people who work here agree with James. We are hoping this may be the tipping point.”
James Murdoch is the CEO of investment firm Luper Systems but previously worked within the Murdoch empire. In 2011 he announced the closure of the News of the World tabloid and appeared alongside his father at a parliamentary committee looking into allegations of phone hacking. The Daily Beast said News Corp declined to comment when it was approached about James Murdoch’s claims.