James Middleton Cancels Wedding To Alizee Thevenet

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
james-middleton-cancels-wedding-to-alizee-thevenet



Bridget Hill


Mar 21, 2020 9: 13 PM PDT


watch us on youtube



James Middleton
Source: HuffingtonPost.com

James Middleton, the brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, had to cancel his wedding which was going to be one of the bourgeoisie’s biggest events of the year. Middleton had plans to marry his fiancée, Alizee Thevenet, but had to postpone the wedding on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a conversation with The Daily Mail, a source who spoke with the outlet claimed it was very sad that he had to cancel it, but it was the right thing to do amid these challenging times. As most know, the world has come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 spread.

According to the source who spoke with the aforementioned publication, holding a wedding between an Englishman and a French woman was nearly impossible due to the extensive border restrictions at the moment, which are designed to curb the spread of the virus that’s currently taking hold of Italy and other nations.

Page Six claims that the entrepreneur asked her to marry back in October 2019, one year after they met at the South Kensington Club. Reportedly, Thevenet kicked off the conversation by talking about James’ dog, Ella, a cocker spaniel.

This isn’t the only postponed celebrity wedding either. Earlier this month, Randall Emmett and Lala Kent, the Vanderpump Rules star, announced they were postponing their wedding for now due to the restrictions set up by the federal and state governments.

Initially, they intended to simply change the ceremony around a bit, but ultimately decided it was best to just push it a few months ahead altogether. Not everyone was sympathetic to the cause, including 50 Cent, who joked on Instagram that nobody was going to go to it anyway.

Fans of 50 Cent, née Curtis Jackson, know that he and Randall Emmett haven’t always gotten along. Last year, 50 Cent claimed the producer owed him $1 million.

Later, the rapper took to his social media account to confirm that all the debts had been paid. However, it looks like Curtis, Randall, and Lala, still aren’t on the best of terms.


Post Views:
5


watch us on youtube


Advertisement

You may also like

You May Also Like

kim-kardashian-shares-photo-of-baby-saint-as-she-decorates-cookies-with-her-kids-during-coronavirus-self-isolation

Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Of Baby Saint As She Decorates Cookies With Her Kids During Coronavirus Self-Isolation

samantha-akkineni-hit-and-flop-movies-list

Samantha Akkineni Hit and Flop Movies List

kenny-rogers-–-blake-shelton,-jake-owen,-leann-rimes-and-more-pay-tribute-after-his-passing

Kenny Rogers – Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, LeAnn Rimes And More Pay Tribute After His Passing

bella-hadid-encourages-masses-to-stay-at-home-amid-coronavirus-spread

Bella Hadid Encourages Masses To Stay At Home Amid Coronavirus Spread

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *