james-mccarthy-says-crystal-palace-have-the-quality-to-kick-on-despite-quiet-january

James McCarthy insists that Crystal Palace have enough talent in their squad to kick on this season, despite a disappointing January transfer window.

A 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday, thanks to Vicente Guaita’s second-half howler, compounded a miserable deadline day for Palace after their late move for West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson collapsed through issues over his medical.

January came and went without Palace adding significantly to their small and injury-hit squad, with only Cenk Tosun — who missed out on Saturday with a hamstring injury — arriving on loan from Everton.

But midfielder McCarthy said: “We’ve got a good squad, we have got a few boys back and there is competition for places. That is the most important thing — getting the boys back and making sure we have enough within the team, the squad, to push on.”

Palace did, at least, survive another window without losing star man Wilfried Zaha and Hodgson said: “I have always believed that Wilf is going to stay with us during the rest of the season. When the summer comes, maybe the circus will start again.”